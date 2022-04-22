FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Decreased by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $15.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

