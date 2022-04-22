Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

GRTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 126,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,980. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.31. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

