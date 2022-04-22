GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

GPS opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. GAP has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

