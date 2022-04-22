GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. GAP has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

