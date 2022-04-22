GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.27. 20,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,985,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GDS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $53,025,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $77,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

