Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.83

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.50). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 374,918 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

