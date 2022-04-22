Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.45.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.50. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac has a 52-week low of $233.03 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.55 and its 200-day moving average is $348.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

