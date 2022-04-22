Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $435.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

GNRC stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 1-year low of $233.03 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

