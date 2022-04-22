General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 59,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

