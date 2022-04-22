Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Up 3.8%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 225,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 348,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

In other Generation Mining news, Director Jamie Levy acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,057,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,489,536.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.