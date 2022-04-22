Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 54,766 Shares of Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,276.91 ($53,880.08).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.
About Future Generation Investment (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.