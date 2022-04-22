Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.66.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 11,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,590. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.