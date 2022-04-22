Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Trading Down 3.2%

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 7,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.
About Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET)
