Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

