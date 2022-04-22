Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $9.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 692,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,152. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

