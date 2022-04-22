Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

GBCI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. 6,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,255. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

