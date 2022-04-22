GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Hits $782.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $239,451.32 and approximately $782.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.21 or 0.07373313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00264014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.90 or 0.00779461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00689394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00086132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00395651 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

