Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.81 million to $237.07 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,817,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $21,860,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 826,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

