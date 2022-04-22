Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE GMED traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 826,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

