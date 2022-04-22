Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.