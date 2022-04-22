Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

