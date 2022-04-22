Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,526,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.