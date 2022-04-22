Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $8,197,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

