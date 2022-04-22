Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 355 ($4.62).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($933,852.07).
Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
