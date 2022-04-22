Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 355 ($4.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Grainger alerts:

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($933,852.07).

Grainger stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 294.60 ($3.83). 786,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,511. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.42).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.