Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.23 ($24.98).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.15) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of FRA:GYC traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.68 ($19.01). 270,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.26. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

