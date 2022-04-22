Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $13.00 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $1.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,368.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.78 or 0.07480080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00270829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00809521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00667683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00088087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00405057 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

