Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.
About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (GRBMF)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.