Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.