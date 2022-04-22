Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0076 per share on Sunday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

