Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $187.60 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

GWRE stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 379,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,286. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.