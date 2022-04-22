H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,163. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

