H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

