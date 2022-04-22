Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Trading Down 5.9%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

