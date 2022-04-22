HaloDAO Hits One Day Volume of $3,108.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. HaloDAO has a market cap of $208,587.81 and approximately $3,108.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.00 or 0.07331203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,463.82 or 0.99982610 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035939 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.