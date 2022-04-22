Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

