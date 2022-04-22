Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 14,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

