Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and $219,196.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.59 or 0.07379409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00264850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00794287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00694720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00086963 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00405205 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 484,257,723 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

