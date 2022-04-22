Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,930 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.