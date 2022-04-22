Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 881 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pool by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $427.19 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $401.51 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.