Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DOCU opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.