Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

LEA stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.