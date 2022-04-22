Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.