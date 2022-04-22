Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $271.76 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

