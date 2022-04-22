Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.