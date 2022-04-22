Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.
In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
