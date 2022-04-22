Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $299,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.