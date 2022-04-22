Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,573,808. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

