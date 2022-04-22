Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $475,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

