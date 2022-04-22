Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $975,000 Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.