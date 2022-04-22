Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $619.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.46 and a 200 day moving average of $721.66. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.