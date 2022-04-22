Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.32% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 907,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 557,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

