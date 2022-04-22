Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 14,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2,636.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $125.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

